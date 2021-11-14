Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys 352 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 2.8% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $208.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.19 and a 200-day moving average of $268.67. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.54 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $244.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.