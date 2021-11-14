Red Spruce Capital LLC Buys 352 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. PayPal comprises about 2.8% of Red Spruce Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Red Spruce Capital LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $4,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PayPal stock opened at $208.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.19 and a 200-day moving average of $268.67. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.54 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $244.74 billion, a PE ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11.
In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total value of $2,345,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total transaction of $3,431,172.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,548,106.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $340.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.85.
About PayPal
PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.
