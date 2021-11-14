Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO trimmed its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 310.1% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.40.

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $72.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a PE ratio of 57.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.35. Realty Income Co. has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $491.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.45 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 224.60%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding O? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O).

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.