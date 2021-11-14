RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.26 EPS

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RCM Technologies had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.
RCM Technologies stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,374. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $68.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.85. RCM Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.35 and a 12 month high of $12.49.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of RCM Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 452.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RCM Technologies in the third quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RCM Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. 20.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About RCM Technologies
RCM Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a portfolio of engineering and design services across energy services, process and industrial, and aerospace sectors.
Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market
Receive News & Ratings for RCM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RCM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.