Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Receives $97.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.75.

RTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $271,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 48.2% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 23.8% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 201,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 38,678 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 7,987.6% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 193,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 191,383 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 95,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 24.1% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,286 shares during the period. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RTX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.86. 3,258,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,571,683. The company has a market cap of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. Raytheon Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $64.52 and a fifty-two week high of $92.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day moving average is $86.73.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.36 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.20%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is 92.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

