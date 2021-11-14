Raymond James Raises Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$43.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 28.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$249.69.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE:EDV opened at C$33.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$23.12 and a 12 month high of C$35.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$29.28.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.