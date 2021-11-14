Raymond James Raises Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Price Target to $265.00

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus raised their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Wedbush restated an outperform rating on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $230.53.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $239.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.27. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $142.59 and a fifty-two week high of $240.96.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 5.73%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.87%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total value of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,184,266.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $309,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the third quarter worth $718,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 3.6% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 24.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 70,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 13.6% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 121,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,343,000 after buying an additional 14,514 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

