Raymond James Lowers Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Price Target to $55.00

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $59.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of PRGO opened at $43.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.99. Perrigo has a fifty-two week low of $38.20 and a fifty-two week high of $50.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is -51.06%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Perrigo by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the third quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth $39,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 126.3% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.