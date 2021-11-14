Raymond James Increases CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$130.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price raised by Raymond James from C$129.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for CGI’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.23 EPS.

GIB has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CGI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a buy rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CGI has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.50.

CGI stock opened at $89.05 on Thursday. CGI has a fifty-two week low of $67.91 and a fifty-two week high of $93.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 20.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CGI will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth about $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 100.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. First Command Bank purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the second quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CGI in the first quarter worth about $110,000. 51.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

