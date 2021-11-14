Raymond James Cuts Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) Price Target to $15.00

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Raymond James from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of FRGI stock opened at $10.91 on Friday. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $18.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.22 and its 200 day moving average is $12.62. The company has a market capitalization of $288.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 2.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,713 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 29.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth approximately $336,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 1,078,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,489,000 after buying an additional 46,437 shares during the last quarter. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Pollo Tropical, Taco Cabana, and Other. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

