Ratecoin (XRA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $25.00

Ratecoin (CURRENCY:XRA) traded 32.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. Ratecoin has a total market cap of $78,920.66 and $25.00 worth of Ratecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ratecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ratecoin has traded down 48% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ratecoin Profile

Ratecoin (CRYPTO:XRA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Ratecoin’s total supply is 122,449,162 coins. Ratecoin’s official website is stakeminers.com/ratecoin/ratecoin.html . The official message board for Ratecoin is www.crypto-city.com/index.php/xra-rate-coin/forum . Ratecoin’s official Twitter account is @Rate_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ratecoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that allows users to make fast and cheap transaction while remaining anonymous. “

Buying and Selling Ratecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ratecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ratecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ratecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

