Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 87.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,754,998 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818,687 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of Range Resources worth $29,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Range Resources by 329.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 83,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 64,165 shares during the period. Elm Ridge Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 194,252 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $275,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,039 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,280,000 after acquiring an additional 41,076 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RRC opened at $23.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Range Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $6.19 and a 1 year high of $26.48.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Range Resources Co. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised shares of Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.99 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.52.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

