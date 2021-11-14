Rainicorn Market Cap Reaches $67.71 Million (RAINI)

Rainicorn (CURRENCY:RAINI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Rainicorn has a total market cap of $67.71 million and $281,217.00 worth of Rainicorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rainicorn has traded down 10.3% against the dollar. One Rainicorn coin can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00072257 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.81 or 0.00073749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.04 or 0.00097227 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $65,123.99 or 1.00445939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,605.93 or 0.07104100 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Rainicorn Coin Profile

Rainicorn’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 472,724,756 coins. Rainicorn’s official Twitter account is @raini_coin

Rainicorn Coin Trading

