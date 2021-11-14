Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Price Reaches $3.03 on Top Exchanges

Rai Reflex Index (CURRENCY:RAI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 14th. Over the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for $3.03 or 0.00004693 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rai Reflex Index has a market cap of $98.98 million and approximately $7.34 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00071490 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00076064 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.50 or 0.00096805 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,829.58 or 1.00412773 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,564.51 or 0.07069849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index launched on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 32,667,093 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling Rai Reflex Index

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

