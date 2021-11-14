Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.210-$0.220 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $74 million-$76 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.42 million.Radware also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.810 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Radware from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Radware in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Colliers Securities raised Radware from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Radware from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.80.

RDWR stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 344,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,153. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.79. Radware has a 1-year low of $24.68 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.87.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Radware had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Radware will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Radware stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,295 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

