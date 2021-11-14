RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. RADCOM updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of RADCOM stock opened at $11.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.64. RADCOM has a 12 month low of $8.19 and a 12 month high of $12.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.50 million, a P/E ratio of -36.93 and a beta of 1.04.

Get RADCOM alerts:

RDCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised RADCOM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised RADCOM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RADCOM stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) by 2,032.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in RADCOM were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.39% of the company’s stock.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RADCOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADCOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.