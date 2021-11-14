R Bradley Gray Sells 25,000 Shares of NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ NSTG opened at $49.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.98. The company has a current ratio of 10.03, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.68 and a 52 week high of $86.42.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,139,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 6,724.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,050,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,030,000 after buying an additional 1,034,619 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $32,031,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 2,320.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 490,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,529,000 after buying an additional 469,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 11.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,301,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $282,645,000 after acquiring an additional 440,295 shares in the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

