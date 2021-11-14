QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “QuinStreet Inc, is a provider of online direct marketing and media services. The Company offers online messaging, email broadcasting, search engine marketing, and brand management services. It caters to education, financial services, healthcare, advertising, and tourism sectors. QuinStreet, Inc. also operates web portal which offers comprehensive consumer information service and companion insurance brokerage service to self-directed insurance shoppers. The Company vigilantly manages brand and regulatory compliance using proprietary technologies and staff. It does not support or use spyware, spam, or promotions that cheat customers. QuinStreet Inc. is headquartered in Foster City, California. “

Get QuinStreet alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of QuinStreet in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded QuinStreet from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

QuinStreet stock opened at $17.06 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.96. QuinStreet has a 12 month low of $13.23 and a 12 month high of $25.99. The company has a market capitalization of $925.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.17 and a beta of 0.73.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $159.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that QuinStreet will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 7,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $135,882.37. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 215,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,663,749.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robin Josephs sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $373,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,463.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,672 shares of company stock worth $2,404,574. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of QNST. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in QuinStreet during the third quarter valued at approximately $20,022,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 155.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 681,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,661,000 after purchasing an additional 414,270 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 104.8% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 551,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,245,000 after purchasing an additional 282,121 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in QuinStreet by 65.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 548,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,184,000 after purchasing an additional 217,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of QuinStreet by 92.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,347 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 182,069 shares in the last quarter. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuinStreet (QNST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuinStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuinStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.