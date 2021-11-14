Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 183.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 95,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 61,828 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $12,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of NYSE DGX opened at $150.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.53 and a 200-day moving average of $141.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $1.08. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 13.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.89%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.36.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Recommended Story: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.