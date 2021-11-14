QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Shares Down 3.2%

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $37.60 and last traded at $38.44. 103,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 13,351,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.70.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 42.78, a quick ratio of 42.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 10.93.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.57) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 263,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $5,750,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $443,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 845,255 shares of company stock valued at $19,273,631.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in QuantumScape by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 198,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 90,876 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in QuantumScape by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 22,260 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

About QuantumScape (NYSE:QS)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Read More: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.