Quant Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $50.62 Million (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. One Quant coin can currently be purchased for $270.17 or 0.00418887 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Quant has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. Quant has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and $50.62 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Quant alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001145 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.42 or 0.01064254 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About Quant

QNT is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The official message board for Quant is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official website is quant.network . The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

Buying and Selling Quant

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.