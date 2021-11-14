Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $108.53 Million

Equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will announce $108.53 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Qualys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $109.00 million. Qualys reported sales of $94.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Qualys will report full year sales of $409.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $409.70 million to $410.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $464.66 million, with estimates ranging from $454.70 million to $470.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Qualys from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.60.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $84,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Philippe Courtot Family Trust sold 5,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $574,194.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 919,570 shares of company stock valued at $109,807,440. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Qualys in the first quarter valued at $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 53.8% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded up $1.68 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.52. 263,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,830. Qualys has a fifty-two week low of $87.75 and a fifty-two week high of $148.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 76.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.89.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

