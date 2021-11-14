QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.66 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) will report $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for QCR’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.73 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.57. QCR posted earnings of $1.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QCR will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.07 to $6.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow QCR.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. QCR had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 29.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded QCR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in QCR in the second quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in QCR by 32.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in QCR in the second quarter worth $101,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in QCR by 32.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in QCR in the first quarter worth $216,000. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $56.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $888.42 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.15. QCR has a fifty-two week low of $34.58 and a fifty-two week high of $61.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.26%.

QCR Company Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

