Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for FIGS, Inc. Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for FIGS in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.03. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Get FIGS alerts:

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on FIGS from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

NYSE FIGS opened at $34.96 on Friday. FIGS has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.47.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $59,100,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,641,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $171,202,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of FIGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,974,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,420,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for FIGS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FIGS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.