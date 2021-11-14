Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of WhiteHorse Finance in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now anticipates that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on WHF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

WHF opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.49 and a 200 day moving average of $15.44. The company has a market cap of $355.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.43. WhiteHorse Finance has a 12 month low of $11.47 and a 12 month high of $16.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a net margin of 49.83% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.04%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 66,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 35,532 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 163,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 34,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 2nd quarter valued at $486,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of WhiteHorse Finance by 210.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,217 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 32,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WhiteHorse Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

