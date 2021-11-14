Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Truist

Truist cut shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $35.00.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Purple Innovation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Purple Innovation currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $13.26 and a 1 year high of $41.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.26. The firm has a market cap of $891.38 million, a P/E ratio of 222.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Purple Innovation by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.