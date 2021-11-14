Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Cut to $18.00

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) had its price objective cut by Roth Capital from $34.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Purple Innovation from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.50.

PRPL opened at $13.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.38 million, a P/E ratio of 222.33, a P/E/G ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 1.22. Purple Innovation has a 12 month low of $13.26 and a 12 month high of $41.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Purple Innovation will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Purple Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation Company Profile

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

