Pundi X[new] Trading 6.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (PUNDIX)

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on November 14th. Pundi X[new] has a market capitalization of $381.70 million and approximately $25.79 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X[new] coin can currently be bought for $1.48 or 0.00002292 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pundi X[new] Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

