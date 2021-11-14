Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Sells 232 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 118.1% in the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 535.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 39.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD opened at $174.45 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.13 and a 12 month high of $183.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.95.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.