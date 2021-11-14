Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Makes New $121,000 Investment in Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Hennessy Advisors at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 148,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after buying an additional 18,507 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 70,601 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hennessy Advisors by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,867 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 9.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hennessy Advisors alerts:

Shares of HNNA opened at $10.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.11 and a 1 year high of $12.50. The firm has a market cap of $79.05 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.138 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. Hennessy Advisors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.00%.

Hennessy Advisors Company Profile

Hennessy Advisors, Inc engages in managing, servicing and marketing open-end mutual funds branded as the Hennessy Funds. It manages domestic equity, multi-asset, or sector and specialty products. The company was founded on February 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, CA.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.