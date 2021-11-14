PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PUBM. KeyCorp decreased their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI increased their target price on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.10.

PubMatic stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. PubMatic has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $76.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion and a PE ratio of 46.35.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PubMatic news, major shareholder August Capital Management V, L sold 39,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $1,099,990.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajeev K. Goel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $361,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 207,907 shares of company stock valued at $6,669,259. 89.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,663,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $539,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. 17.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

