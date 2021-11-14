Prudential Financial Inc. Trims Stock Position in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBI) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 286,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,249 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.25% of First Midwest Bancorp worth $5,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 236.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 11.3% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $253,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on FMBI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.40 to $22.67 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Shares of FMBI stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.18.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $190.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.86 million. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. First Midwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

