Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 37,603 Shares of Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Vectrus, Inc. (NYSE:VEC) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 37,603 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Vectrus worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Vectrus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vectrus by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vectrus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vectrus by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VEC stock opened at $50.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $592.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.34. Vectrus, Inc. has a one year low of $42.72 and a one year high of $60.32.

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.09. Vectrus had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vectrus, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vectrus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Vectrus in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Vectrus, Inc is a services company. The company’s services include facility & logistics Services and Information Technology & Network Communications Services. The Facility & Logistics capabilities consists of airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, equipment maintenance, repair and services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations, and warehouse management & distribution.

