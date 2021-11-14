Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,137,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 58,760 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Street Properties were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSP. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,924,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,904,000 after acquiring an additional 103,964 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,041,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,738,000 after acquiring an additional 49,397 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,815,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after acquiring an additional 63,942 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 508,574 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Street Properties by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 838,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 124,089 shares during the period. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSP opened at $6.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Franklin Street Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Franklin Street Properties (NYSEAMERICAN:FSP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Franklin Street Properties had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Franklin Street Properties Corp. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. Franklin Street Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Franklin Street Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Franklin Street Properties Company Profile

Franklin Street Properties Corp. is an investment company, which specializes and focuses on the asset class of real estate. It operates through the Real Estate Operations segment, which involves in real estate rental operations, leasing, secured financing of real estate and services provided for asset management, property management, property acquisitions, dispositions and development.

