Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 204.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 363,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,650 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.35% of BrightView worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in BrightView by 281.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,121,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,836 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in BrightView by 4,163.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,521,000 after acquiring an additional 395,069 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BrightView during the second quarter worth about $4,986,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BrightView by 15.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,074,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after acquiring an additional 146,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in BrightView by 8.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,329,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,433,000 after acquiring an additional 100,072 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

NYSE:BV opened at $16.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 128.93 and a beta of 1.41. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $19.17.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

