Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 96.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 619,475 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $5,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,635,272 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,545,767,000 after purchasing an additional 518,556 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.6% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,129,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,204,265,000 after purchasing an additional 227,867 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. 23.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $300.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.46.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $166.81 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $280.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $161.74 and a 200-day moving average of $189.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $453.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

