Prudential Financial Inc. Acquires 9,555 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Fate Therapeutics were worth $6,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 12,957,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,068,323,000 after purchasing an additional 327,485 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,570,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,060,000 after acquiring an additional 95,144 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,483,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $649,458,000 after acquiring an additional 928,556 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,613,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,829,000 after acquiring an additional 404,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,054,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,314,000 after acquiring an additional 71,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:FATE opened at $55.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.87. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 359.66% and a negative return on equity of 28.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. Analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FATE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.25.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $2,941,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total value of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,267.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,934 shares of company stock worth $8,031,749 in the last quarter. 18.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FATE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE).

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.