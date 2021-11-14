Proton Market Cap Hits $332.67 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0395 or 0.00000061 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Proton has traded up 22.8% against the dollar. Proton has a total market capitalization of $332.67 million and approximately $22.44 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.23 or 0.00052584 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $144.49 or 0.00221941 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00011123 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.07 or 0.00086134 BTC.

About Proton

XPR is a coin. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,280,052,057 coins and its circulating supply is 8,420,032,577 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

