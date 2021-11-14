Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.90 million-$140.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.60 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.540 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.33.
NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $60.72. 426,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,800. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.55. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.
In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $526,289.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 704,585 shares of company stock valued at $40,840,008 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
