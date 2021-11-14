Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $133.90 million-$140.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $141.60 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.540 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progyny presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.33.

NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $60.72. 426,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,800. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.47 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.55. Progyny has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $68.32.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $122.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.52 million. Progyny had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Progyny will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.18, for a total value of $526,289.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 2,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.30, for a total transaction of $132,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 704,585 shares of company stock valued at $40,840,008 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

