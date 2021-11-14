Profound Medical (CVE:PRN) Shares Down 5%

Profound Medical Corp. (CVE:PRN) shares traded down 5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.92 and last traded at C$0.95. 73,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 92,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.95.

In related news, Director Arthur Lee Rosenthal bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$20.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,561.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$132,561.86.

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical device company focuses on magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures. It is developing a treatment to ablate the prostate gland in prostate cancer patients, treatment of uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment of bone metastases. The company is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

