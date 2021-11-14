Professional Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,077 shares during the period. Novartis makes up about 3.2% of Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $21,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 76.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. UBS Group cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

NVS stock opened at $82.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $81.01 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The stock has a market cap of $184.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.69 and its 200 day moving average is $88.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Novartis AG will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

