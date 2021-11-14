Professional Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 191 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 16.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

VOO stock opened at $429.57 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $325.41 and a 12 month high of $432.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $412.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.16.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.