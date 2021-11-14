Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Takes Position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,350,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,134,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.52% of Confluent at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 16.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $1,461,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steffan Tomlinson sold 722,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total transaction of $64,528,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Confluent stock opened at $90.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $68.85. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.71 and a twelve month high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Confluent had a negative net margin of 76.90% and a negative return on equity of 72.10%. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.72 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CFLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.96.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

