Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 34,420 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,627,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,420 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.39% of ACI Worldwide worth $60,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 1.3% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 25,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.5% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 73,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in ACI Worldwide by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 88,037 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ACIW opened at $35.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.51 and a beta of 1.07. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.97 and a 12 month high of $43.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $316.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

