Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 2,451 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 629,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.95% of Albany International worth $56,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Albany International by 4.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Albany International by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 987,603 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $88,352,000 after acquiring an additional 25,367 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 13.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $177,831,000 after buying an additional 231,236 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Albany International in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Albany International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,330,000 after buying an additional 9,111 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of AIN stock opened at $88.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.18 and a 200-day moving average of $83.56. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.49. Albany International Corp. has a one year low of $62.56 and a one year high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.76 million. Albany International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 13.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.50 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Albany International from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Albany International in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.00.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.