Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Stock Position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 573,323 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,617 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Qualys were worth $57,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Qualys by 126.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 457 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Qualys by 79.3% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. Wedbush increased their price objective on Qualys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Summit Insights raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Qualys from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.60.

In other news, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 4,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.22, for a total value of $530,699.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,848 shares in the company, valued at $420,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total value of $48,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 919,570 shares of company stock worth $109,807,440. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys stock opened at $139.52 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.75 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.24 and a beta of 0.67.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

