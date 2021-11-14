Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Buys Shares of 1,293,481 DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,293,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,766,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Equity Partners L.L.C. bought a new position in DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,684,176,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $283,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,997,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,651,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

DV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DoubleVerify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of DoubleVerify from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.73.

DV stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $35.32. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 2.99%. Research analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

