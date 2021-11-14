Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Price Target Raised to C$18.50

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$14.50 to C$18.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Pretium Resources to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG stock opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $14.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.37.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Pretium Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. 57.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.