Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.930-$3.980 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion.

Shares of PBH stock traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $62.74. The stock had a trading volume of 158,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,020. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $63.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.49.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $276.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PBH. DA Davidson raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc engages in the marketing, sale, and distribution of pharmaceutical drugs and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare. The North American and International OTC Healthcare segments manages the following brands: BC/Goody’s, Beano, Boudreaux’s Butt Paste, Chloraseptic, Clear Eyes, Compound W, Debrox, DenTek, Dramamine, Efferdent, Fess, Fleet, Gaviscon, Hydralyte, Luden’s, Monistat, Nix, Pedia-Lax, and Summer’s Eve.

