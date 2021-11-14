Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Poshmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the clothing resale marketplace will post earnings of ($0.62) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.27. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Poshmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Poshmark from $48.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Poshmark from $43.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.10.

Poshmark stock opened at $20.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a PE ratio of -12.86. Poshmark has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $104.98.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 28.49%.

In other news, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $72,020.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hans Tung sold 87,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $2,570,042.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 534,801 shares of company stock worth $15,120,949.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 513,000 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $12,189,000 after buying an additional 354,800 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Poshmark by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 90,036 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $2,139,000 after buying an additional 55,083 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Poshmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,250,000. Finally, Circle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Poshmark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.95% of the company’s stock.

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

