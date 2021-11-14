Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) Given New C$58.00 Price Target at Acumen Capital

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) had its price objective lowered by Acumen Capital from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 38.79% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$46.50 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pollard Banknote from C$57.00 to C$51.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pollard Banknote from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$55.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Pollard Banknote stock opened at C$41.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.63. Pollard Banknote has a 12-month low of C$23.75 and a 12-month high of C$67.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$51.59.

Pollard Banknote (TSE:PBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$113.40 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pollard Banknote will post 1.5900001 earnings per share for the current year.

Pollard Banknote Company Profile

Pollard Banknote Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of gaming products and services for the lottery and charitable gaming industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lotteries and Charitable Gaming, and Diamond Game. It designs, manufactures, and distributes instant tickets, as well as offers related services.

